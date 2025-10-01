Report: Bucky Irving gathering medical opinions on his foot/ankle injury

Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving underwent an MRI on his ankle/foot on Monday.

Irving, according to NFL Media, is gathering medical opinions on his injury, which suggests imaging shows something concerning. The Bucs have not ruled out Irving for the Seahawks game on Sunday, per the report, but he is sore and his status is “up in the air.”

The Bucs return to practice on Wednesday, when they will be required to submit an injury report.

Irving was injured with 22 seconds left in the first half when he caught a pass from Baker Mayfield and was stuffed by Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell. He was back for the start of the second half and ended up playing 44 of 72 snaps.

The Bucs never announced an in-game injury, but coach Todd Bowles expressed concern about Irving’s injury on Monday.

Irving has 90 touches for 430 yards and two touchdowns this season.