Report: Bucs agree to four-year extension with OT Luke Goedeke

The Buccaneers have taken care of some contractual business ahead of their Week 1 game against the Falcons.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with right tackle Luke Goedeke. It’s a four-year extension that will tie Goedeke to the team through the 2029 season.

Goedeke was a 2022 second-round pick and he’s started 38 of the 41 regular season games that he’s played for the team. He’s also started all four of the playoff games the team has played since he entered the NFL.

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs is also under contract through 2029, so the Bucs are set at tackle for quite some time.