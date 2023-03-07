Report: Bucs hire Oregon assistant Jordan Somerville as assistant quarterbacks coach
Dave Canales will take over as offensive coordinator for the Bucs after serving on Peter Carroll's staff as QB coach in Seattle, and he'll have his hands full from the jump given the lack of QBs on Tampa Bay's roster.
The Buccaneers are hiring Oregon assistant Jordan Somerville as an assistant quarterbacks coach, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.
Somerville will work under the team’s new offensive coordinator, Dave Canales.
Somerville worked as an offensive analyst at Oregon last season before a promotion to assistant quarterbacks coach this offseason.
He previously spent two seasons as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of New Mexico. In 2019, Somerville was a graduate assistant at Arizona State, helping the squad to a berth in the Sun Bowl.
He began his coaching career as a student assistant at ASU after a season with the American Leadership Academy, working with the offensive line and as run game coordinator.