Reports: Bucs to sign Dan Feeney with RG Cody Mauch out for the year

Buccaneers starting right guard Cody Mauch played every offensive snap against the Texans on Monday night. He played at least some of those snaps with a knee injury that will end his season.

Mauch underwent medical testing this week, and it revealed his knee injury will require surgery, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports. It is unclear exactly what the injury is.

Mauch had never missed a start since arriving to Tampa in the 2023 draft, and he had played all but nine snaps in 36 games. But he is expected to miss the final 15 games of this season.

The Bucs, who are down three starters in their offensive line, are signing center/guard Dan Feeney off the Bills’ practice squad on Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Times reports.

In eight seasons, Feeney has started 65 of 120 games played but only three the past three seasons.

The Bucs have not had left tackle Tristan Wirfs yet this season as he works his way back from July knee surgery. Luke Goedeke started Monday despite a foot injury, but he didn’t last long after aggravating his injury.