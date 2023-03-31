Report: Calais Campbell to earn $7 million guaranteed in 2023, can escalate to $9 million

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Calais Campbell to earn $7 million guaranteed in 2023, can escalate to $9 million

  
Published March 31, 2023 05:28 AM
nbc_pft_lamarfalcons_230329
March 29, 2023 08:24 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how Lamar’s unique style of play puts him in a different category from other QBs and question if he’s worth the risk for the Falcons.

We’ve known for much of the week that veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell was set to join the Falcons on a one-year deal.

Now a few more details have emerged about his contract.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Campbell is set to earn $7 million guaranteed in 2023, which can escalate up to $9 million with incentives.

Campbell’s deal became official on Friday, with Atlanta announcing that he’d signed with the club.

A second-round pick in the 2008 draft, Campbell spent the first nine years of his career with Arizona before playing three years with Jacksonville and three years with Baltimore. He recorded 5.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and 14 quarterback hits in 14 games with the Ravens in 2022.

Campbell has 99.0 career sacks, which ranks No. 8 on the active list now that J.J. Watt has retired.