Report: Cam Heyward is expected to miss eight weeks after groin surgery

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that defensive end Cam Heyward will be having groin surgery during a Tuesday press conference, but said that a timetable for his return was still being put together.

It appears that timeline has come together. NFL Media reports that Heyward’s surgery will take place on Thursday and that he is expected to need about eight weeks to recover.

If that turns out to be the case, Heyward should be able to make it back into the lineup for the second half of the season.

The Steelers also saw wide receiver Diontae Johnson go down with an injury in the opener and he’s expected to miss weeks as his hamstring heals up. If more injuries mount, the Steelers may be out of the hunt by the time Heyward is cleared to get back on the field.