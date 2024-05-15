 Skip navigation
Report: Cameron Heyward skipping voluntary offseason workouts as he seeks a new deal

  
Published May 15, 2024 07:14 PM

Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has not attended the team’s voluntary offseason workouts as he seeks a contract extension, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Heyward, who is entering his 14th season, has never previously missed an offseason program.

He also does not plan to attend the organized team activities, per Fowler, but it is unclear whether Heyward will show up and/or participate in the mandatory minicamp.

Heyward, 35, is entering the final year of his contract set to make $16 million in base salary.

He plans to play several more years, per Fowler, and is healthy after last year’s groin tear that kept him out six games.

Heyward, the Walter Payton Man of the Year, has 647 tackles, 80.5 sacks and 179 quarterback hits in his career.