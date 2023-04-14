 Skip navigation
Report: Cardinals agree to terms with Jeff Driskel

  
Published April 14, 2023 05:06 PM
nbc_pft_gannonondhop_230412
April 12, 2023 08:02 AM
Jonathan Gannon wants to do what’s best for DeAndre Hopkins and the team, after he didn’t attend the first day of voluntary workouts. Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze what that could entail.

The Cardinals are signing free agent quarterback Jeff Driskel to one year contract, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Driskel recently worked out for the Cardinals.

The team currently has starter Kyler Murray working his way back from a torn ACL that is expected to keep him out at the start of the season. Colt McCoy and David Blough are the other quarterbacks on the roster.

Driskel, 29, has spent time with the 49ers, Bengals, Lions, Broncos and Texans in his NFL career. He has started 10 games, including one for the Texans last year, and his teams are 1-9 in those 10 games.

Driskel also has played tight end during his NFL career.