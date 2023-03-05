 Skip navigation
Report: Cardinals expect Rodney Hudson to retire

  
Published March 5, 2023 11:25 AM
J.J. Watt and A.J. Green may not be the only members of the 2022 Cardinals to head into retirement this offseason.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team expects veteran center Rodney Hudson to retire as well. Hudson is signed through the 2023 season and has a non-guaranteed salary of $2.05 million.

Hudson said that he considered retirement last year before deciding to play, but he was only in the lineup four times during the 2022 season. A knee injury was an issue all year and Hudson wound up on injured reserve in November. Billy Price got the most starts in place of Hudson, but he’s set for unrestricted free agency come the start of the new league year.

The 2022 season was Hudson’s second in Arizona. He previously spent six years with the Raiders and four seasons with the Chiefs.