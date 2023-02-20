Report: Cardinals hire Klayton Adams as offensive line coach

Klayton Adams left the Colts in late December, before the season was finished, to take a job as Stanford’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Adams didn’t last long in Palo Alto.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Adams is returning to the NFL after two months in the college ranks. Adams is going from the Cardinal to the Cardinals.

He has accepted the offensive line job on Jonathan Gannon’s staff.

Adams spent four seasons with the Colts. He was the assistant offensive line coach for two seasons before moving over to work with tight ends in 2021. He’s also coached at several colleges, including the University of Colorado, where he was co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2018.