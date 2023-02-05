 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Cardinals narrow field to Brian Flores, Mike Kafka, Lou Anarumo

  
Published February 5, 2023 05:00 PM
nbc_pft_cardshc_230201
February 1, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into why Brian Flores could fit the Cardinals and the upcoming head coach interviews that Arizona will be conducting.

The Cardinals are moving closer to naming a new head coach.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team has narrowed the field to three finalists. Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka are the remaining candidates for Arizona.

The team informed their defensive coordinator, Vance Joseph, and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan that it has eliminated them from consideration. Callahan remains a candidate for the Colts’ job as does Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who was expected to get a second interview with the Cardinals.

That should free Joseph to pursue defensive coordinator opportunities elsewhere.

The Cardinals and the Colts are the only teams without a head coach, with the Texans (DeMeco Ryans), Panthers (Frank Reich) and Broncos (Sean Payton) having hired a new coach.

Flores is an intriguing candidate for the Cardinals. He has ties to new General Manager Monti Ossenfort from their days together with the Patriots.