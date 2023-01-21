 Skip navigation
Report: Cardinals to hire Dave Sears as assistant G.M.

  
Published January 21, 2023 05:00 AM
nbc_pft_flores_230117
January 17, 2023 09:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess Brian Flores’ possible fit in Arizona as head coach and examine how he might have the right coaching style to get the most out of Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals hired a new General Manager this week and Monti Ossenfort has reportedly chosen a lieutenant to join him in the organization.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are hiring Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears as their assistant G.M.

Sears joined the Lions as a scout in 2007 and moved to the director of college scouting role in 2019. He worked for Houston and Washington before making his way to Detroit.

The moves in the Cardinals front office this week could lead to other changes. The team interviewed vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson for the G.M. job and the choice of Ossenfort and Sears to head up the personnel department may signal a larger shift in direction in Arizona.