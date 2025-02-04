 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Chad Alexander, Trey Brown, Ian Cunningham also on Jaguars’ list of G.M. interview requests

  
Published February 3, 2025 08:19 PM

The Jaguars have placed interview requests for five General Manager candidates.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Jaguars will interview Chargers assistant General Manager Chad Alexander, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown and Bears assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham. The three join Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown and Bucs assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg as candidates for the job.

The Jaguars are seeking to replace Trent Baalke.

Cunningham is in his third season as assistant G.M. with the Bears, serving as the top lieutenant to Bears General Manager Ryan Poles. He arrived in Chicago with 14 years of NFL front office experience. He was director of player personnel for the Eagles, a position he was promoted to at the beginning of the 2021 season.

Alexander just finished his first season with the Chargers and previously worked for the Jets and Ravens.

Brown joined the Bengals in 2021 and was promoted to senior personnel executive in 2022. He previously worked in the scouting departments of the Patriots and Eagles.