Report: Chad Alexander, Trey Brown, Ian Cunningham also on Jaguars’ list of G.M. interview requests

The Jaguars have placed interview requests for five General Manager candidates.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Jaguars will interview Chargers assistant General Manager Chad Alexander, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown and Bears assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham. The three join Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown and Bucs assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg as candidates for the job.

The Jaguars are seeking to replace Trent Baalke.

Cunningham is in his third season as assistant G.M. with the Bears, serving as the top lieutenant to Bears General Manager Ryan Poles. He arrived in Chicago with 14 years of NFL front office experience. He was director of player personnel for the Eagles, a position he was promoted to at the beginning of the 2021 season.

Alexander just finished his first season with the Chargers and previously worked for the Jets and Ravens.

Brown joined the Bengals in 2021 and was promoted to senior personnel executive in 2022. He previously worked in the scouting departments of the Patriots and Eagles.