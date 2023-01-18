Report: Chargers fire linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite

The Chargers’ coaching staff changes are not limited to the offensive side of the ball.

Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com reports that the Chargers have fired linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite. They also fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Shane Day on Tuesday.

Wilhoite spent the last two seasons with the Chargers. He also spent two seasons with the Saints after wrapping up a playing career that saw him appear in 79 games for the 49ers and Seahawks between 2012 and 2017.

There’s been no word from the Chargers about head coach Brandon Staley, but the other moves seem to indicate he’ll return for a third season despite last Saturday’s collapse against the Jaguars.