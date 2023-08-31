Report: Chase Young still not cleared for contact, to meet with doctor this week

Commanders defensive end Chase Young has not fully participated in practice in three weeks because of a stinger and word on when that might change could be coming soon.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that Young is set to meet with a doctor to evaluate where things stand this week. Young has not been cleared for full contact because of the stinger and that will have to happen before the team can plan on having him in the lineup against the Cardinals in Week One.

Young came into camp with questions about the health of his knee, but things held up fine on that front before the stinger took over as the chief medical concern for the fourth-year player.

The Commanders will begin providing official updates on Young’s status when they release their first injury report of the season next Wednesday.