Report: Chiefs agree to terms with Donovan Smith on one-year deal

  
Published May 3, 2023 03:26 PM

The Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with offensive tackle Donovan Smith, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The contract is worth up to $9 million.

Smith presumably will play left tackle for the Chiefs, replacing Orlando Brown Jr., who left for the Bengals in free agency. They signed right tackle Jawaan Taylor in free agency, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Taylor could “transfer over to the left side.” But Taylor has only 154 snaps of experience at left tackle between college and the NFL.

The Buccaneers released Smith in a cost-cutting move in March, and he had remained a free agent since.

He struggled in 2022 after hyperextending an elbow in the season opener. Smith missed four games with injuries, finished second in the league with 12 accepted penalties for 100 yards and had a pass rush win rate of 78.3 percent and a run block win rate of 64.9 percent, per ESPN.

The Bucs made Smith a second-round choice in 2015, and he started 124 regular-season games.