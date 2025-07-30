Report: Chiefs agree to terms with WR Kwamie Lassiter II

With Xavier Worthy (concussion), Skyy Moore (hamstring) and Hollywood Brown (ankle) sidelined by injuries Wednesday, the Chiefs need wide receiver help.

They worked out Kwamie Lassiter II on Wednesday and have agreed to terms, James Larsen of UFLNewsroom.

Lassiter played for the Memphis Showboats in the UFL this spring, and he totaled 257 yards and a touchdown.

Lassiter was with the Bengals in 2022-23 and played 13 offensive snaps in two games. He has one catch for 2 yards.

The Bengals cut him during training camp in 2024.

According to the NFL’s transactions wire, the team waived punter Eddie Czaplicki to make room. That means Matt Araiza has won the punting job.