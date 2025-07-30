 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
nbc_pft_isaiahlikely_250730.jpg
Ravens ‘don’t have to rush’ Likely back
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250730.jpg
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Report: Chiefs agree to terms with WR Kwamie Lassiter II

  
Published July 30, 2025 05:12 PM

With Xavier Worthy (concussion), Skyy Moore (hamstring) and Hollywood Brown (ankle) sidelined by injuries Wednesday, the Chiefs need wide receiver help.

They worked out Kwamie Lassiter II on Wednesday and have agreed to terms, James Larsen of UFLNewsroom.

Lassiter played for the Memphis Showboats in the UFL this spring, and he totaled 257 yards and a touchdown.

Lassiter was with the Bengals in 2022-23 and played 13 offensive snaps in two games. He has one catch for 2 yards.

The Bengals cut him during training camp in 2024.

According to the NFL’s transactions wire, the team waived punter Eddie Czaplicki to make room. That means Matt Araiza has won the punting job.