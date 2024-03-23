Report: Chiefs finalizing deal to trade L’Jarius Sneed to Titans

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is on the move and will get paid.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are finalizing a deal to trade Sneed to the Titans.

In exchange for Sneed, Kansas City is expected to receive a 2025 third-round pick from Tennessee. The Chiefs and Titans will also swap picks in the seventh round.

Additionally, Sneed will sign a new contract with Tennessee that is expected to make him one of the highest-paid corners in league history.

The deal is contingent on Sneed passing a physical.

Sneed, 27, was a fourth-round pick in 2020. He appeared in 57 games with 54 starts over the last four seasons. He recorded 40 passes defensed, with 10 interceptions, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 6.5 sacks in his four seasons. He also registered seven passes defensed, an interception, 2.0 sacks, and a critical forced fumble in 13 postseason games with Kansas City.

The Chiefs franchise tagged Sneed, but also granted him permission to seek a trade. The fact that Kansas City signaled that Sneed was available made it seem more likely that the cornerback would be traded this offseason.

Now after winning his second Super Bowl ring with Kansas City, Sneed will head to the AFC South.