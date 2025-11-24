 Skip navigation
Report: Chiefs G Trey Smith is expected to miss time with ankle injury

  
Published November 24, 2025 11:33 AM

It looks like the Chiefs will be without right guard Trey Smith for their Thanksgiving trip to Dallas.

Smith left Sunday’s overtime win over the Colts with an ankle injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Smith is expected to miss time in the future as well. Per the report, Smith is dealing with high- and low-ankle sprains.

Smith has missed one game this season and he was the only Chiefs starting offensive lineman to miss one of their 96 offensive snaps on Sunday.

Mike Caliendo replaced Smith against the Colts. He’s made one start this season and he also made six starts across the regular season and playoffs in 2024.