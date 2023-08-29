Report: Chiefs have “optimism” Kadarius Toney will play Week 1

The Chiefs’ optimism about receiver Kadarius Toney’s availability for Week 1 continues, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

It repeats what coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach have said since Toney’s knee surgery in July.

Toney missed all of training camp while rehabbing from arthroscopic surgery to repair the partially torn meniscus.

The 2021 first-round draft pick of the Giants has played only 19 of a possible 34 games in his career. After the trade from New York last season, Toney had 19 touches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in seven regular-season games and eight touches for 64 yards and a score in three postseason games.

This week practices will give the Chiefs a good idea of where Toney is in his rehab.