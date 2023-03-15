 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Chiefs restructure Patrick Mahomes’ contract

  
Published March 15, 2023 05:20 PM
The Chiefs have restructured the contract of quarterback Patrick Mahomes as expected.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that $12 million of Mahomes’ 2023 roster bonus was converted into a signing bonus, creating $9.6 million in cap space.

Mahomes has a $34.4 million roster bonus for this season, and he entered this week with a $49.293 million cap hit.

The Chiefs now will have more room to operate in free agency as they attempt to fill in some of their holes.

They have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu. They bid farewell to defensive lineman Frank Clark and likely will see left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. depart.

Safety Juan Thornhill, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, fullback Michael Burton, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and offensive tackle Andrew Wylie.