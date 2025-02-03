Report: Chip Kelly’s deal with the Raiders averages $6 million per season

The Raiders have made Chip Kelly the league’s highest-paid coordinator.

Albert Breer of MMQB reports that the Raiders signed Kelly to a deal that averages $6 million a season. That is believed to be more than some NFL head coaches.

Kelly was due to make $2.1 million in base salary as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator in 2025.

The Raiders told candidates during their search they were making a serious commitment with an infusion of cash from the new owners, per Breer.

The team has the No. 6 draft pick and more than $108 million in cap space. So, it is assumed the Raiders also will spend on players as they seek to win as quickly as possible with Pete Carroll at the helm.