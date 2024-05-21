 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned
nbc_pft_rasheerice_240521.jpg
Rice reportedly to participate in Chiefs OTAs
nbc_pft_perrrymanharbaugh_240521.jpg
Perryman: Jim Harbaugh reminds me of Will Ferrell

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned
nbc_pft_rasheerice_240521.jpg
Rice reportedly to participate in Chiefs OTAs
nbc_pft_perrrymanharbaugh_240521.jpg
Perryman: Jim Harbaugh reminds me of Will Ferrell

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Cole Strange is expected to miss start of regular season with knee injury

  
Published May 21, 2024 09:44 AM

The Patriots are breaking in a new left tackle this offseason and it looks like they may be in need of a new left guard as well.

Cole Strange is No. 1 on the depth chart at the position, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the knee injury that sidelined Strange late in the 2023 season is expected to keep him out into the 2024 regular season as well. Per the report, it may be midseason before Strange is cleared to return.

At a Monday press conference, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was asked about Strange’s status and didn’t offer much when it came to an expected return date.

“Yeah, that is an interesting one,” Mayo said, via a transcript from the team. “He is another guy, you would normally say day-by-day. He’s more of a, let’s say, week-by-week or you can go month-by-month if you want to. But he is working hard, you know, he is doing his rehab. He is here every day. He is in the meeting room, so I am happy where he is.”

Strange was a 2022 first-round pick and started every game as a rookie before being limited to 10 starts during his second season. Former Buc Nick Leverett, Sidy Sow, and fourth-round pick Layden Robinson are guard options in New England.