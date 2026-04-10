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Report: Colts, Kenny Moore mutually agree to seek a trade

  
Published April 10, 2026 09:54 AM

The Colts are trying to move cornerback Kenny Moore.

Indianapolis and Moore have mutually agreed to seek a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Moore, 30, is entering the last year of his contract and is set to make $9.49 million in base salary for 2026. Trading him would save Indianapolis $7.06 million against the cap.

Moore entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2017 with the Patriots, but did not make the club’s 53-man roster. He was claimed off waivers by the Colts and has been with the club ever since.

In 2025, Moore appeared in 14 games with seven starts, recording six passes defensed, an interception, and two forced fumbles. Moore has played a total of 132 games with 111 starts since 2017, picking off 21 passes with 68 passes defensed.