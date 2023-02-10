 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Colts tell Wink Martindale he won’t be their head coach

  
Published February 10, 2023 05:57 AM
nbc_pft_coltshc_230201
February 1, 2023 08:36 AM
Given the Colts have interviewed 13 HC candidates, seven of whom have been back for second interviews, Mike Florio and Chris Simms question the direction Indianapolis is heading.

The wait to find out who will be the next head coach of the Colts is expected to last a little while longer, but Friday brings word of one coach who is reportedly no longer in the running.

Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has been informed that he is out of the running for the position. Martindale interviewed twice with the Colts as part of their search.

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia have also interviewed with the team twice. Ejiro Evero also had two interviews, but has been hired as the Panthers defensive coordinator.

Any of the other coaches but Steichen could be hired right now, but Colts owner Jim Irsay said this week that a decision was still days away and there’s a chance that Sunday’s Super Bowl could alter the team’s process.

Martindale will presumably return for a second season with the Giants. The team advanced to the divisional round this season after ranking 17th in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed during the regular season.