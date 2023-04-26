 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Report: Commanders won't exercise Chase Young's 2024 option

  
Published April 26, 2023 07:55 AM
April 26, 2023 08:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the Bengals’ and Vikings’ moves to exercise fifth-year options for Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson and discuss how QB deals could shift in the future.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has said that the team will not announce any decision about picking up the option on defensive end Chase Young’s contract for the 2024 season until the May 2 deadline to make a call , but a report on Wednesday indicates that they have made up their minds.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that the team will not exercise that option. The option would be fully guaranteed when exercised and would have set Young up to make $17.452 million next season.

Young was the second overall pick in 2020 and he won the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year award after recording 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries during his first season. He had 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in nine 2021 games before tearing his ACL and his recovery limited him to three games last season.

Passing on the option doesn’t mean the Commanders and Young will part ways after the 2023 season, but it opens the door to his departure if he doesn’t do enough to convince the team that he can repeat the kind of impact he had in his rookie year.