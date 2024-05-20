 Skip navigation
Report: Commanders working to hire Lions executive Brandon Sosna

  
Published May 19, 2024 08:54 PM

The Commanders are working to hire Lions executive Brandon Sosna for a high-ranking, front-office role, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The team interviewed only a few candidates for the job, per Garafolo, with Eagles vice president of football administration Jake Rosenberg one of the others. Rosenberg allowed his contract to expire to pursue other opportunities inside and outside the NFL.

Sosna’s job title with the Commanders is unknown.

Sosna, 31, spent the past two years as Detroit’s senior director, football administration. He oversees the strategic planning and management of the salary cap as the team’s primary contract negotiator.

The Lions hired him from USC, where he served a three-year stint as the Trojans’ chief of staff.

Sosna initially entered the NFL with the Browns during the 2017-18 seasons, working as a football administration intern before being elevated to a salary cap and contract analyst in 2018. He also served two stints at the University of Cincinnati.