Report: Cowboys are ready to cut Ezekiel Elliott, possibly as soon as today

Today may be Ezekiel Elliott’s last day as a Dallas Cowboy.

The Cowboys are set to part ways with Elliott, and he is preparing to find a new team, and he could be released as soon as today, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

A release shouldn’t come as a surprise, given Elliott’s huge contract and declining production. He is set to count $16.72 million against the Cowboys’ salary cap this season, and is coming off a season in which he gained a career-low 876 yards and averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry. The Cowboys used the franchise tag to keep Tony Pollard, who at this point is the team’s best running back.

Cutting Elliott would free up $4.86 million in cap space, or $10.9 million if they designate him a post-June 1 release.

If released, Elliott will immediately become an unrestricted free agent, and he’ll surely have interest from several teams. But after seeming to lose a step in recent years, it’s fair to say he won’t get anything close to the kind of money the Cowboys have paid him.