Report: Cowboys are ready to cut Ezekiel Elliott, possibly as soon as today

  
Published March 15, 2023 06:56 AM
March 15, 2023 09:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look at Dalvin Cook's uncertain future with the Vikings and assess how it's harder for teams to justify paying RBs big money when cheaper options come out of the draft.

Today may be Ezekiel Elliott’s last day as a Dallas Cowboy.

The Cowboys are set to part ways with Elliott, and he is preparing to find a new team, and he could be released as soon as today, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

A release shouldn’t come as a surprise, given Elliott’s huge contract and declining production. He is set to count $16.72 million against the Cowboys’ salary cap this season, and is coming off a season in which he gained a career-low 876 yards and averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry. The Cowboys used the franchise tag to keep Tony Pollard, who at this point is the team’s best running back.

Cutting Elliott would free up $4.86 million in cap space, or $10.9 million if they designate him a post-June 1 release.

If released, Elliott will immediately become an unrestricted free agent, and he’ll surely have interest from several teams. But after seeming to lose a step in recent years, it’s fair to say he won’t get anything close to the kind of money the Cowboys have paid him.