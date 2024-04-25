 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lionsv2_240425.jpg
Lions extend St. Brown, Sewell ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_boldpredictions_240425.jpg
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11
nbc_pft_carolinadraft_240425.jpg
Panthers could target WRs Legette, Worthy in draft

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lionsv2_240425.jpg
Lions extend St. Brown, Sewell ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_boldpredictions_240425.jpg
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11
nbc_pft_carolinadraft_240425.jpg
Panthers could target WRs Legette, Worthy in draft

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Cowboys interested in Texas RB Jonathon Brooks but concerned Eagles are, too

  
Published April 25, 2024 03:57 PM

The Cowboys have many needs as they enter the first day of the draft with seven picks, including 24th overall.

If one of the top offensive tackles remains on the board, it seems likely the Cowboys will select one. They lost longtime starting left tackle Tyron Smith to the Jets in free agency.

But, if not, they could look to trade down since they also have a serious need for a running back and a center.

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that if the two offensive linemen the Cowboys “love” aren’t there, they could trade down and “pick up running back Jonathon Brooks and get a tackle in the second and possibly a center in the third.”

She mentioned Graham Barton and Tyler Guyton as the tackles to keep an eye on as well as Amarius Mims if he falls.

The betting lines do not favor a running back going in the first round, so, in the scenario where Barton, Guyton and Mims are already off the board, it could be a trade out of the first round for the Cowboys.

Slater adds that the Cowboys’ biggest concern is the Eagles taking Brooks at No. 53, with the Cowboys picking at No. 56. The Eagles signed veteran Saquon Barkley earlier in the offseason.

Brooks, a University of Texas product, tore his ACL in a game against TCU on Nov. 11 after running for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games.

The Cowboys, who are talking to Ezekiel Elliott about a reunion, currently have no starting running back on their roster. They signed veteran Royce Freeman and also have Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner on the roster at running back.