Report: Cowboys interested in Texas RB Jonathon Brooks but concerned Eagles are, too

The Cowboys have many needs as they enter the first day of the draft with seven picks, including 24th overall.

If one of the top offensive tackles remains on the board, it seems likely the Cowboys will select one. They lost longtime starting left tackle Tyron Smith to the Jets in free agency.

But, if not, they could look to trade down since they also have a serious need for a running back and a center.

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that if the two offensive linemen the Cowboys “love” aren’t there, they could trade down and “pick up running back Jonathon Brooks and get a tackle in the second and possibly a center in the third.”

She mentioned Graham Barton and Tyler Guyton as the tackles to keep an eye on as well as Amarius Mims if he falls.

The betting lines do not favor a running back going in the first round, so, in the scenario where Barton, Guyton and Mims are already off the board, it could be a trade out of the first round for the Cowboys.

Slater adds that the Cowboys’ biggest concern is the Eagles taking Brooks at No. 53, with the Cowboys picking at No. 56. The Eagles signed veteran Saquon Barkley earlier in the offseason.

Brooks, a University of Texas product, tore his ACL in a game against TCU on Nov. 11 after running for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games.

The Cowboys, who are talking to Ezekiel Elliott about a reunion, currently have no starting running back on their roster. They signed veteran Royce Freeman and also have Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner on the roster at running back.