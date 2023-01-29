 Skip navigation
Report: Cowboys part ways with Kellen Moore; Mike McCarthy to call plays

  
Published January 29, 2023 02:04 PM
The Cowboys kept Mike McCarthy as their head coach, and they held onto Dan Quinn as their defensive coordinator. They will have a new offensive coordinator.

A week after losing in the divisional round, the Cowboys and Kellen Moore came to a mutual decision for Moore to leave, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports. Moore had one year remaining on his contract.

McCarthy will return to being a play-caller. He called the plays during his time in Green Bay, but when he arrived in Dallas in 2020, he kept Moore as offensive coordinator and play-caller.

With Moore calling the plays, the Cowboys twice ranked first in yards (2019, 2021) and once ranked first in points (2021). They were 11th in yards and fourth in points this season, but they have not gotten beyond the divisional round since 1995.

Dak Prescott, though, threw a career-high 15 interceptions in 2022, leading the league, and he threw two more in the playoff loss to San Francisco.

Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, whose contract is expired, also is expected to depart, per David Moore.

Kellen Moore’s job status came into question on Thursday when McCarthy did not guarantee the offensive coordinator’s return when given multiple opportunities in his season-ending news conference. Moore is not expected to have a difficult job finding another job.

He was a finalist for the head coaching job with the Panthers, who hired Frank Reich last week.

The Cowboys waited to make a decision on Moore’s future so as not to sabotage his chances of getting the Panthers’ job.