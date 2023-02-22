 Skip navigation
Report: Cowboys promote Scott Tolzien to quarterbacks coach

  
Published February 22, 2023 11:02 AM
The Cowboys have promoted offensive assistant Scott Tolzien to the quarterbacks coach role, Clarence Hill of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram reports.

Tolzien replaces Doug Nussmeier, whose contract wasn’t renewed and now is in the same role with the Chargers and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Brian Schottenheimer replaced Moore as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator.

Tolzien spent three seasons as an offensive assistant with the Cowboys.

He played for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in Green Bay, serving as a backup quarterback for the Packers from 2013-15. Tolzien made two starts and appeared in four other games with the team.

He last played in the NFL in 2017 with the Colts and then spent time with the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football a year ago.

The Cowboys also promoted Jeff Blasko, who is going from assistant offensive line coach to running backs coach.

The Cowboys went into the offseason wanting to streamline their coaching staff.

McCarthy will call the plays in 2023.