Report: Cowboys rookie RB Phil Mafah will begin season on IR

  
Published August 25, 2025 06:23 PM

The Cowboys will place rookie running back Phil Mafah on injured reserve to begin the season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Mafah has a shoulder injury and going on injured reserve will keep him out at least four games.

Fowler adds that the plan is for Mafah to return when he’s healthy.

The seventh-round pick had 15 carries for 59 yards and one touchdown in the preseason.

He underwent surgery in December to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder after playing through the injury his senior year at Clemson. Mafah missed the Scouting Combine and his Pro Day as he recovered.

It is unknown whether it is the same shoulder bothering him now.