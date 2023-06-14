Report: Dalvin Cook wants something “far closer” to $10.4 million than $5 million

Former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was due to make $10.4 million in 2023. The fact that the Vikings weren’t able to trade him means no one is willing to pay him that.

Now that he’s a free agent, what does he want?

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald recently reported that Cook is looking for something “far closer ” to the $10.4 million he was due to make than $5 million.

Cook was released on Friday. There have been no reports of any offers. Teams seem to realize that the right play in situations like this is to sit and wait for the player’s expectations to soften.

Cook will make $2 million from the Vikings this year, if he doesn’t play. He’ll likely get much more than that, whenever and wherever he signs.

The question is how much will he get? And is he looking for top dollar or an opportunity to play for a contender?

He also could wait for an inevitable injury to create an opportunity both to be “the guy” and to be paid accordingly.

Potential destinations currently include the Dolphins, Jets, and Cowboys.