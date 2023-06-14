 Skip navigation
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Top News

Report: Dalvin Cook wants something “far closer” to $10.4 million than $5 million

  
Published June 14, 2023 09:54 AM
jFoI_p74alw4
June 14, 2023 08:43 AM
Free agent Dalvin Cook explained he’s looking for the “right situation” and doesn’t want to rush, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to examine which teams could fit that criteria.

Former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was due to make $10.4 million in 2023. The fact that the Vikings weren’t able to trade him means no one is willing to pay him that.

Now that he’s a free agent, what does he want?

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald recently reported that Cook is looking for something “far closer ” to the $10.4 million he was due to make than $5 million.

Cook was released on Friday. There have been no reports of any offers. Teams seem to realize that the right play in situations like this is to sit and wait for the player’s expectations to soften.

Cook will make $2 million from the Vikings this year, if he doesn’t play. He’ll likely get much more than that, whenever and wherever he signs.

The question is how much will he get? And is he looking for top dollar or an opportunity to play for a contender?

He also could wait for an inevitable injury to create an opportunity both to be “the guy” and to be paid accordingly.

Potential destinations currently include the Dolphins, Jets, and Cowboys.