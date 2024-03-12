Report: Damien Lewis has agreed to a four-year deal with Panthers

Free agent offensive guard Damien Lewis has a deal with the Panthers.

Lewis will sign a four-year, $53 million contract with $26.2 million fully guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Lewis, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks.

He started 16 games last season and 61 in his career.

The Panthers are working to build a better offensive line in front of quarterback Bryce Young, and they agreed to terms with another guard, Robert Hunt, on Monday.