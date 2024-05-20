Report: Daniel Snyder is in a fight over new Donald Trump film

Daniel Snyder is no longer the NFL’s problem. But there’s a problem in Hollywood, regarding a film in which a Snyder-backed company has invested.

Via Tatiana Siegel of Variety.com, Snyder is at the heart of a legal battle over The Apprentice, a film that chronicles the early years of Donald Trump.

Snyder invested money in the film via Kinematics, a company in which Snyder invests. Per the report, Snyder saw the film in February and was “furious” with its negative portrayal of Trump. Kinematics got its lawyers involved, and (per the report), “the cease-and-desist letters began flying.”

Kinematics president Emanuel Nuñez told Siegel that the issues didn’t involve Snyder. “All creative and business decisions involving The Apprentice have always been and continue to be solely made by Kinematics,” Nuñez said.

Siegel nevertheless reports that Snyder took issue with several aspects of the film and directly weighed in on changes that should be made.

The Apprentice will premiere at the Cannes film festival on Monday night. The current cut reportedly includes a scene in which Trump rapes his first wife, Ivana.

She accused him of rape during a 1989 deposition, but she recanted that claim in 2015. Ivana Trump died in 2022.