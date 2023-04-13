 Skip navigation
Report: Daniel Snyder reaches agreement in principle to sell Commanders to Josh Harris

  
Published April 13, 2023 09:37 AM
April 13, 2023 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the strategy of why Jeff Bezos wouldn’t want to make a run at buying the Commanders.

Jeff Bezos is out. Josh Harris is in.

And, soon, Daniel Snyder will be out.

Sportico reports that Snyder has reached an agreement in principle to sell the team to Josh Harris for $6 billion.

That sets a new record for American sports franchise, eclipsing by nearly 30 percent the $4.65 billion paid by the Walton-Penner group for the Broncos last year.

The news comes three days after the team settled a pending lawsuit filed by the District of Columbia, alleging that the team failed to refund security deposits to season-ticket holders. And it comes one day after it became clear Bezos had not made an offer -- and would not be making one.

The deal isn’t done until it’s done. It will have to properly close, and at least 24 owners will have to approve Harris. At this point, however, if it means getting rid of Snyder, the owners would vote to approve anyone with the money to make the transaction.