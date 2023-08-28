Report: Darnay Holmes takes pay cut to stay with Giants

Cornerback Darnay Holmes will be sticking with the Giants through the cut to 53 players, but he’ll reportedly have a lower salary than initially expected.

Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that Holmes has agreed to take a pay cut in order to guarantee his spot on the Giants roster. Holmes was set to make $2.743 million before making the new arrangement.

Holmes was a 2020 fourth-round pick by the Giants. He has 97 tackles, two interceptions, 15 passes defensed, a half-sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 38 appearances.

Holmes is listed as the No. 1 nickelback on the Giants’ depth chart, so he should have ample opportunities to add to those numbers in the coming months.