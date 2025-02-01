 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
nbc_pft_kuechlyinterview_250207.jpg
LB Kuechly reveals what made QB Brees so ‘unique’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
nbc_pft_kuechlyinterview_250207.jpg
LB Kuechly reveals what made QB Brees so ‘unique’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Darren Rizzi likely to become Broncos’ ST coach if he doesn’t get Saints’ job

  
Published January 31, 2025 07:27 PM

With Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore the favorite to land the Saints’ job after the Super Bowl, Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi could reunite with an old friend.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Rizzi likely becomes the Broncos’ special teams coordinator if he doesn’t get the Saints’ head coaching job.

Rizzi has 16 years of experience in the NFL, the past six in New Orleans. Broncos coach Sean Payton hired Rizzi with the Saints.

Rizzi served as the Saints’ interim head coach after they fired Dennis Allen, going 3-5 in his first head coaching gig.

He could bring along his longtime assistant Phil Galiano, Mike Klis of 9News reports.