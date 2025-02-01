Report: Darren Rizzi likely to become Broncos’ ST coach if he doesn’t get Saints’ job

With Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore the favorite to land the Saints’ job after the Super Bowl, Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi could reunite with an old friend.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Rizzi likely becomes the Broncos’ special teams coordinator if he doesn’t get the Saints’ head coaching job.

Rizzi has 16 years of experience in the NFL, the past six in New Orleans. Broncos coach Sean Payton hired Rizzi with the Saints.

Rizzi served as the Saints’ interim head coach after they fired Dennis Allen, going 3-5 in his first head coaching gig.

He could bring along his longtime assistant Phil Galiano, Mike Klis of 9News reports.