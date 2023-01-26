 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: DeMeco Ryans emerges as “a top candidate” for Broncos

  
Published January 26, 2023 08:02 AM
nbc_pft_broncoshcdecision_230125
January 25, 2023 09:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the Broncos could move quickly to bring in a head coach and how David Shaw’s connection to Condoleezza Rice could be a factor.

As of Tuesday night, word was circulating that the Broncos could make a decision as to their next head coach as soon as Wednesday . They quite possibly have.

Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as “a top candidate ” for the job.

There’s a huge difference between “a top candidate” and “the top candidate.” Ryans and former Stanford coach David Shaw were the two primary names we heard earlier in the week.

Klis writes that “Broncos’ Chief Executive Officer and owner Greg Penner has spent the last few days regrouping with the other involved owners -- Carrie Penner, Rob Walton and Condoleezza Rice--as well as General Manager George Paton.”

If they did indeed make a decision on Wednesday, and if they have decided on Ryans, nothing can happen until after the 49ers’ season ends. That could happen as soon as Sunday, obviously. If San Francisco wins at Philadelphia, Ryans won’t be available until after the Super Bowl.

Klis, who identified Shaw as a “sleeper” last week, omits Shaw when listing the other candidates who “remain in the mix": Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell.

Ryans would be the fourth straight Broncos coach with no head-coaching experience. Maybe, after whiffing on three in a row, the Broncos are due to hire a coordinator who becomes a great head coach.