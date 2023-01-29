 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: DeMeco Ryans headed to Houston this week, with expectation he will become Texans’ head coach

  
Published January 29, 2023 01:42 PM
nbc_bfa_breerwilks_230127
January 27, 2023 04:15 PM
Albert Breer offers his perspective on how the trend of offense-focused head coaches may have worked in Frank Reich’s favor over Steve Wilks in Carolina.

The end of the 49ers’ season frees up defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to be hired as a head coach elsewhere. As expected, he’s headed to Houston this week for a second interview.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that “if all goes well” the Texans will name Ryans their new head coach.

That was anticipated the moment the search began as the Texans fan base loudly campaigned for Ryans, who played his first six seasons in Houston. He became a fan favorite with two Pro Bowls.

The Texans have had four head coaches the past three seasons. They fired Bill O’Brien during the 2020 season with Romeo Crennel finishing as the interim coach before David Culley and Lovie Smith became one-and-done head coaches.

Since their last playoff appearance in 2019, the Texans are 11-38-1. They hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft, having won their last game of the season to lose the No. 1 overall selection to Chicago.

Ryans oversaw the NFL’s No. 1 overall defense in yards and points in 2022.

The Broncos also reportedly had Ryans as their top option as their head coaching job remains open.