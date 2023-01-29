Report: DeMeco Ryans headed to Houston this week, with expectation he will become Texans’ head coach

The end of the 49ers’ season frees up defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to be hired as a head coach elsewhere. As expected, he’s headed to Houston this week for a second interview.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that “if all goes well” the Texans will name Ryans their new head coach.

That was anticipated the moment the search began as the Texans fan base loudly campaigned for Ryans, who played his first six seasons in Houston. He became a fan favorite with two Pro Bowls.

The Texans have had four head coaches the past three seasons. They fired Bill O’Brien during the 2020 season with Romeo Crennel finishing as the interim coach before David Culley and Lovie Smith became one-and-done head coaches.

Since their last playoff appearance in 2019, the Texans are 11-38-1. They hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft, having won their last game of the season to lose the No. 1 overall selection to Chicago.

Ryans oversaw the NFL’s No. 1 overall defense in yards and points in 2022.

The Broncos also reportedly had Ryans as their top option as their head coaching job remains open.