Report: DeMeco Ryans tells Broncos he is not interested in their head coaching job

  
Published January 30, 2023 12:25 PM
January 30, 2023 02:24 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. reflect on the Eagles' lopsided NFC Championship win over the 49ers and discuss Jalen Hurts' ascension, San Francisco's future, Super Bowl expectations and more.

The Texans are expected to hire 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans later this week, so it comes as no surprise that he won’t interview anywhere else.

Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette reports that Ryans has informed the Broncos that he is not interested in their head coaching job.

Paige calls Ryans the team’s “third No. 1 choice,” but it’s unclear what that means.

It also is unclear what the Broncos will do.

They have interviewed former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, former Saints head coach Sean Payton, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Ryans and former Stanford coach David Shaw. Quinn is staying with the Cowboys, and the Harbaugh flirtation hasn’t turned into a commitment yet.