 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughlamar_250930.jpg
How Ravens will fare without Lamar
nbc_pft_winston_250930.jpg
Why Bengals could benefit from Winston at QB
nbc_pft_ajbrown_250930.jpg
Sirianni addresses Brown’s tweet, lackluster stats

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughlamar_250930.jpg
How Ravens will fare without Lamar
nbc_pft_winston_250930.jpg
Why Bengals could benefit from Winston at QB
nbc_pft_ajbrown_250930.jpg
Sirianni addresses Brown’s tweet, lackluster stats

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Dolphins are expected to sign WR Cedrick Wilson off of Saints practice squad

  
Published September 30, 2025 03:10 PM

The Dolphins are set to bring back a former member of the team in the wake of Tyreek Hill’s season-ending knee injury.

According to multiple reports, they are expected to sign wide receiver Cedrick Wilson off of the Saints’ practice squad.

Wilson was a member of the Dolphins in 2022 and 2023. He caught 34 passes for 432 yards and three touchdowns in 30 games for Miami, and he had 20 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown for the Saints during the 2024 season.

Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dee Eskridge, and Tahj Washington are also on the depth chart at wide receiver in Miami.