Report: Dolphins are expected to sign WR Cedrick Wilson off of Saints practice squad

The Dolphins are set to bring back a former member of the team in the wake of Tyreek Hill’s season-ending knee injury.

According to multiple reports, they are expected to sign wide receiver Cedrick Wilson off of the Saints’ practice squad.

Wilson was a member of the Dolphins in 2022 and 2023. He caught 34 passes for 432 yards and three touchdowns in 30 games for Miami, and he had 20 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown for the Saints during the 2024 season.

Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dee Eskridge, and Tahj Washington are also on the depth chart at wide receiver in Miami.