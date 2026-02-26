Report: Dolphins finish first, Steelers land last in new NFLPA report cards

When you come at the NFLPA report cards, you best not miss.

The NFL tried to block the creation of team-by-team report cards by the NFL Players Association. The league won a hollow victory, preventing their publication but not ending their existence.

As a result, the report cards inevitably have been leaked.

Kalyn Kahler of ESPN.com has obtained the information. The report cards show, among other things, that the Dolphins finished first in the league — and that the Steelers finished dead last, for the first time. (Last year, Pittsburgh landed at 28th.)

The Cardinals came in at 31st in the 2026 report cards. The Browns are 30th.

Per the materials, "[Steelers owner] Art Rooney [II] ranks last in the league for willingness to invest in facilities, a trend reflected in the Steelers’ poor facility ratings across the board.”

The 2026 report cards include a new category: quality of home field. The Steelers finished last “by a wide margin.”

The Steelers also got an F for their locker room, with players saying it “has only five bathroom stalls for the entire team.”

The NFL surely won’t be happy that the report cards came to light. In the recent ruling resolving the grievance filed by the NFL regarding the process, the arbitrator concluded that the NFLPA “must, of course, make clear to its members and anyone else who will have internal access to the 2026 Report Cards that those Cards, and the criticisms contained in them, are not [to] be made public.”

With upwards of 2,000 union members, a leak was inevitable. Especially since the grievance made clear the league’s disdain for the report cards.