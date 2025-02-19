 Skip navigation
Report: Dolphins will not use franchise tag on Jevon Holland, allowing him to hit free agency

  
Published February 19, 2025 03:28 PM

The Dolphins are not expected to use the franchise tag on safety Jevón Holland, Cameron Wolfe of NFLMedia reports. That would allow Wolfe to hit free agency as the top player at his position.

The franchise tag at Holland’s position is expected to be $19.6 million and the transition tag $15.6 million.

After the Dolphins didn’t extend Holland’s contract before the 2024 season, when he made $3.37 million, it was expected he would hit free agency in 2025.

The Dolphins’ other starting safety, Jordan Poyer, also is scheduled to become a free agent.

The Jaguars could have interest in Holland with defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile having been on staff in Miami for three seasons with Holland.

Holland, a second-round pick in 2021, has totaled 301 tackles, five interceptions, 25 pass breakups, five forced fumbles and five sacks in his career.