Report: Dolphins won’t pursue Lamar Jackson, any other starting QB this offseason

  
Published March 7, 2023 12:44 PM
nbc_pft_draft_230307
March 7, 2023 09:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline which teams they feel are under pressure to find a starting QB fast.

Add the Dolphins to the list of teams who are reportedly not planning to make any overtures to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that the Dolphins will not be pursuing Jackson this offseason. Reports have also put the Falcons and Panthers out of the mix for Jackson, who received the non-exclusive franchise tag from the Ravens on Tuesday.

The terms of that tag allow Jackson to negotiate with other teams and the Ravens would have a chance to match any offer sheet that Jackson agrees to with another club. If the Ravens decline to match such an offer, they would receive two first-round picks.

The Dolphins do not currently have a 2023 first-round pick, so they would not be able to negotiate a deal with Jackson under those parameters until after this year’s draft.

While a recent report said the Dolphins will consider all options at the position, Darlington reports extends to saying that the Dolphins will not pursue any other starting quarterbacks this offseason and that head coach Mike McDaniel believes Tua Tagovailoa “is the perfect fit for his system.”