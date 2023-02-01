Report: Duce Staley to join Frank Reich’s staff in Carolina
Published February 1, 2023 09:35 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack the Panthers’ decision to hire Frank Reich as their new head coach on a four-year deal, after he was fired by the Colts in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.
Panthers head coach Frank Reich has reportedly coaxed one of his former colleagues to join him with his new team.
Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that Lions running backs coach/assistant head coach Duce Staley will be taking a job on Reich’s staff. The title and nature of his role with the Panthers is unknown.
Staley was the running backs coach for the Eagles during Reich’s two years as the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia. Staley spent 10 years on the Eagles staff overall and he also played running back for the Eagles for seven years.
He made the move to Detroit as a member of Dan Campbell’s initial staff, but now appears to be on the move again.