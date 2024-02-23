Report: Eagles sign TE Albert Okwuegbunam to one-year deal

The Eagles have signed tight end Albert Okwuegbunam to a one-year deal, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Okwuegbunam, 25, was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

The Eagles acquired Okwuegbunam in a trade with the the Broncos on Aug. 29.

He played four games in the middle of the season, seeing action on 57 percent of the offensive snaps in those games, and he saw one target.

The Eagles placed Okwuegbunam on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Dec. 30.

The Broncos made Okwuegbunam a fourth-round pick in 2020, and he appeared in 26 games over three seasons with the team. Okwuegbunam totaled 54 receptions for 546 yards and four touchdowns.

The Eagles also have Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra under contract for 2024. Jack Stoll is a restricted free agent.