Report: Falcons agree to terms with TE Charlie Woerner

The Falcons have agreed to terms with tight end Charlie Woerner on a three-year contract reportedly worth $12 million, his agent, Alex Essex, announced.

Woerner, 26, spent the past four seasons backing up George Kittle.

He played 881 snaps in his time in San Francisco, including a career-high 312 in 2023. He also played 1,270 special teams snaps in four seasons.

Woerner, used mostly as a blocker, has 11 catches for 120 yards.