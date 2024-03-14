Report: Falcons expect to trade Desmond Ridder, having talks with other teams

The Falcons once viewed Desmond Ridder as their quarterback of the future, but the experience of watching him run the offense in 2023 led to the team signing Kirk Cousins and installing him as their quarterback for the next few years.

Now it appears they are trying to move Ridder to another team. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that that the Falcons have been talking to other teams about a deal involving Ridder and that they expect to trade the 2022 third-round pick.

Ridder started 17 games over his first two NFL seasons and completed 64 percent of his passes while throwing 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also lost nine fumbles and his turnovers often came in big spots to contribute to Falcons losses.

Neither that track record nor the current quarterback landscape around the league point to Ridder landing a chance to start, but other teams that liked what he did while in college at Cincinnati could see him as a worthwhile development project in a backup role.