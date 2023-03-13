 Skip navigation
Report: Falcons, Kaden Elliss agree to a three-year, $21.5 million deal

  
Published March 13, 2023 06:10 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms offer their take on the Falcons' moves early in NFL free agency, as Arthur Smith looks to recreate the devastating run-first attack he had with the Titans.

The Falcons have agreed to a three-year, $21.5 million deal with free agent linebacker Kaden Elliss, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Elliss will get $11 million guaranteed.

Elliss is following former Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who now is the Falcons’ defensive coordinator. Defensive tackle David Onymenata also is going from New Orleans to Atlanta.

Elliss, 27, played all 17 games with 11 starts last season. He saw action on 630 defensive snaps and 278 on special teams.

He made 78 tackles, seven sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles in the best season of his career in 2022.

In his career, Elliss has played 48 games with 12 starts and made 101 tackles, eight sacks and 13 quarterback hits.